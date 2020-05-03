"Unlike the old linear world, the digital world is flat"

It’s difficult to choose one; we had stellar work across offices, clients and categories. If you take awards/external recognition as a barometer, we clocked the second highest number of Golds and were ranked third at the Media Abby Awards as well as the Emvies; our work on Amazon, Reckitt Benckiser, and Guilt Free Industries was awarded by juries of both. One of the biggest content launches last year was Mirzapur on Amazon Prime Video and we are proud of the work we created for that. Also satisfying was the work we did on Mission Pani for Harpic.