"We need to focus on outcome, rather than output"

Content, for sure. Given the affordability of data, on-demand content is on the rise; consumers are inundated with content, which they want to view at their convenience. Marketers are always looking for those extra 10 seconds to tell their product story. Media agencies and clients are yet to exploit the opportunity this brings. As long as viewers find the content relevant, brands will be able to put their proposition forward. The lack of third party measurement, that could bring more accountability to digital platforms, is a concern.