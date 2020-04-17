"We're moving into an era when creativity and data will co-exist"

Attention to engagement is something that worries, concerns and challenges us. Modern consumers live in a hyper-communicative market and are exposed to so many different types of media, daily. This means there are both distractions and opportunities. Standing out and engaging the consumer with the right kind of content, in the right context, is the challenge.

Many brands are doing a great job of overcoming this, but it has to happen at scale. The messaging, content, and communication are all important because personalisation with a human touch is what we need. This will drive engagement in the future.