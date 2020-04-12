"While consumption won‘t decline; price down - trading may occur"

What, in your view, was your agency's best campaign of 2019? What about it impressed you?

If I have to choose one, I would go with the ‘shoppable television content’ campaign that was created for Flipkart during the Big Billion Days sale. We made content ‘shoppable’ by designing and executing a smart integration for Flipkart on television. With a strong insight and user-friendly participation, the campaign moved beyond brand metrics to drive actual sales, and was the first such innovation on TV.

Consumers who watch content on general entertainment channels are inspired by the clothes worn by the protagonists and the products they use, and would love to buy similar things. In partnership with Zee TV, we curated two special stores on Flipkart, which featured fashion products and smart kitchen appliances, respectively. The products were part of special episodes of Zee TV's leading shows - TujhseHaiRaabta and KundaliBhagya. Scanning the QR code that appeared on their television screens led consumers to the relevant store on Flipkart, where they could purchase the products they saw on screen.