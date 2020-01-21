Female creative head helms new 'Men Will Be Men' ad

KS Chakravarthy (Chax), chief creative officer, Tidal7 Brand and Digital says, "Very often, the challenge of keeping a single creative idea alive for many years begins right up front, when you choose to bet on a particular idea. And the challenge is deciding if the idea has true extendability, for years and for decades. In the case of this campaign though, it wouldn't have been much of a challenge. In fact, the challenge was probably in choosing the specific execution with which to start - I am sure Ajay Gahlaut, the original brain behind it, would have already had many scripts when he first presented it, and would have had to pick one or two."