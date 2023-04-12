Elon Musk’s Twitter is now X Corp

The microblogging platform has been merged with X Corp, as Musk pushes ‘Everything App’.
Twitter Inc. no longer exists as an independent company after merging with X Corp, a corporate company owned by Elon Musk, focused on creating an “Everything App”.
Musk tweeted about the merger on Tuesday with a single character “X”. To make sense of the tweet, Slate magazine first pointed out the court filing which stated, “Twitter has been merged into X Corp. and no longer exists.”
Musk has previously mentioned that his $44 billion buyout of Twitter would be an accelerant for creating X - dubbed as an “Everything App”. From what we know so far, Musk plans to build an app similar to China’s WeChat, an all-encompassing app that features payments, event bookings, and messaging.
A few days ago, the Twitter CEO had also played around with the logo of the social media company, changing it with the logo of the crypto currency Dogecoin.