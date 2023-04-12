By afaqs! news bureau
Top Story

Elon Musk’s Twitter is now X Corp

The microblogging platform has been merged with X Corp, as Musk pushes ‘Everything App’.

Twitter Inc. no longer exists as an independent company after merging with X Corp, a corporate company owned by Elon Musk, focused on creating an “Everything App”.

Musk tweeted about the merger on Tuesday with a single character “X”. To make sense of the tweet, Slate magazine first pointed out the court filing which stated, “Twitter has been merged into X Corp. and no longer exists.” 

Musk has previously mentioned that his $44 billion buyout of Twitter would be an accelerant for creating X - dubbed as an “Everything App”. From what we know so far, Musk plans to build an app similar to China’s WeChat, an all-encompassing app that features payments, event bookings, and messaging. 

A few days ago, the Twitter CEO had also played around with the logo of the social media company, changing it with the logo of the crypto currency Dogecoin.

Have news to share? Write to us atnewsteam@afaqs.com
TwitterElon MuskX CorpEverything App