“It’s a good time for seniors to reflect on long term issues”: Harsh Vardhan Agarwal, Emami

Which app/tool are you using to video conference with your team/clients? And what’s your go-to option for file sharing? And which is your go-to newspaper/website to stay updated?

We use both Microsoft Teams and Webex for video conferencing. I don’t do a lot of file sharing.

I looking for ways to avoid instead of looking for updates. Honestly, I have reduced consumption of news media since there is the same thing everywhere. I have restricted spending time on news apps. I follow business news apps and that’s it.