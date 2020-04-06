"It’s a part of adaptation and it’s more human than a process": Mayur Hola

People from our background (advertising and communications) have always been good at working away from offices - going out for shoots, client meetings, etc. Working from home or even working on the move is not that hard for us and we’ve always done it.

I miss the fact that usually things quieten down after a while on reaching home from office. There’s a certain time after which things just ebb away. Working from home makes you a bit more accessible. Now people don’t know when the work day ends. It’s a part of adaptation and it’s more human than a process. So, we just have to go with it.

Also, being in office drags you into many small conversations that you don’t really need to get into. Being away from office has always given me a higher visibility of things and I am always able to pre-empt better. Just by watching the chatter on groups, on emails, etc, I am able to pre-empt. In office, you tend to react to the situation more. I like being away like that and often urge my teams to look at things from the outside.