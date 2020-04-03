“No good agency or network will treat their teams badly”: Shamsuddin Jasani

We started work-from-home around a year back which was a couple of days a month. And it worked. We have three offices and earlier, different offices used to request teams with certain skillsets to be physically present. The usual complaint would the inability to work closely with a person in a different city needing them to be physically present. Personally, I feel that work from home showed us that it can be done digitally - if it can be done at a scale of 200 people working together from different locations. The barrier or requirement of having a person physically present has come down significantly. Also, a lot of unnecessary travel will go down. We would like more of it and allow people to have a better work life balance.

I feel that it will be better accepted post the crisis. While everyone is complaining about being unable to go out, I think they’ll miss the work life balance once this becomes normal.