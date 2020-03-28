Viral Diaries: "I seriously miss my usual morning rush..."

As COVID-19 spreads, the demand for social distancing has created a need for businesses to swiftly shift in-office work to virtual work spaces. Hence, it’s important to consider the challenges of getting tasks done from the comfort of your own home, as well as any consequences this might have on the rest of your personal life. Communication and collaboration are an obvious barrier when you and your teammates are working in different locations, but this is one area where we have plenty of apps at our disposal. Tools such as Zoom and Skype work best for us. In fact, Zoom has quickly become a popular option to keep in touch with our colleagues in the midst of social distancing and shelter-in-place protocols. For example, we have a standing 30-minute Zoom meeting in the morning just to chat and check in with one another. The other teams also organise Zoom meetings at the end of the day to chat and recap their days.

We’re working hard to preserve our company culture and replicate an environment that fosters relationships, embrace technology to encourage collaboration, and make sure all new innovations reflect our values. For file sharing, we prefer Google Docs as it makes sharing larger files quite easy. It also allows you to save files to the folder, add new folders, and drag and drop files as if they were all local.