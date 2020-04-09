"You can be more productive working from home than usual”: Vishnu Mohta, Hoichoi

When this lockdown started, I had made up my mind that I would treat this like a normal day, and try to start work at exactly the time I used to earlier. That has helped me to stay focused about what I want to achieve in the day. I dress up almost the way I would if I was going to the office. The other thing is to create a space in the house. I have luckily got a room where I have set up a desk. I've brought in my desktop screen and, in fact, even my chair from the office, because it just allows me to be clearer and feels as if I am in the work environment.

The work timings are similar. However, given that there is a multitude of work at the moment because of the Coronavirus outbreak, especially for the digital space, it's been fairly busy. I've not had time to do a lot more, but I do try to take up some reading in the evenings.