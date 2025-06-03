Liazo at 20: Kolkata-born marketing agency powering a phygital shift

Over the last two decades, Liazo Advertising has established itself as one of Eastern India’s most enduring and adaptive agencies. Growing from a regional creative outfit into a full-stack, cross platform marketing leader, the agency has evolved. Founded in Kolkata, Liazo built its core on traditional media, producing TVCs and print campaigns for local brands. But its true evolution began during the post-pandemic era, when the agency progressed boldly into digital and performance marketing along with phygital solutions that included physical and digital scopes.

Today, Liazo drives strategy and execution across India and international markets, including Nepal, Bangladesh, the Netherlands, France, and the UK. Its portfolio spans B2B and B2C brands, with domain expertise in infrastructure, beauty and lifestyle, education, healthcare and FMCG. With long-standing media ties, from leading national dailies, TV and radio networks to platform partnerships with Meta, Google, JioHotstar, Paytm, and AR innovators, Liazo combines trust with modern marketing infrastructure. As it looks ahead, the agency is sharpening its focus on immersive tech and digital transformation for offline sectors.

“We’re in the middle of a powerful transition,” says Chaitali Chakraborty, founder and CEO of Liazo. “As marketing dynamics evolve, our focus is on bridging India’s traditional business sectors with the modern digital ecosystem. There’s immense potential in empowering business owners with a long-standing legacy by enabling them into today’s digital-first environment, and growing their reach. This isn’t just a marketing mission; it’s an economic development. Empowering these businesses can unlock new volumes of growth. It will also directly contribute to India’s journey toward becoming a $5 trillion economy.”

From disruption to reinvention: Liazo’s leap

Though Liazo started from the conventional media, the real shift came during the COVID-19 pandemic. The time required a platform for Customer Relationship Management (CRM), driving workflows, performance marketing, and brand storytelling. With AR and digital commerce, Liazo introduced new ways to connect with offline sectors to digital-first audiences, blending reach with real-world relevance.

Going global with a local pulse

Liazo’s work today expands to different countries, whether working for Indian brands for global markets or localizing global content.

B2B meets digital

With a sharp focus on infrastructure and core industries, Liazo’s B2B vertical and 8 other specialised tools of B2B marketing help traditional offline sectors leverage content, LinkedIn-led outreach and others.

Networks built for the future

Over the years, brands like Rahee group, Annapurna Group, Parampara Ayurved, Banlabs, Kamdhenu Steel, IFFCO, Haldiram’s Prabhuji and Medimix have played a significant role in shaping Liazo’s evolution, partnering across formats, platforms, and business phases through this two-decade journey.

Future-first thinking: Tech, scale & sector depth

Liazo's next chapter is centered around AI integration and digital instinct. Whether it's real-time campaign optimization, retail-ready WebAR showcases, or data-backed CRM strategies for scale, the agency is doubling down on building for a digitally integrated, phygital future. It aims to bring these solutions not just to high-spending brands—but to traditional sectors still navigating digital change.

Legacy meets momentum

Liazo isn't just an agency. It's a catalyst—blending two decades of trust with next-generation marketing systems to help brands grow, scale, and lead in a digitally integrated economy.

To know more, visit www.liazo.com or follow us on LinkedIn.





