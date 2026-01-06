Apple’s journey in India is not a story of rapid scale, but of strategic persistence. By staying true to its premium DNA while gradually adapting pricing, manufacturing, and retail, Apple has turned India into both a high-growth consumer market and a critical node in its global operations. The brand’s success in India underscores a powerful lesson: in emerging markets, aspiration plus trust can be as potent as affordability.
The Apple case study: Premium positioning in an android-dominated market
New Update