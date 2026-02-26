Subscribe

The Flipkart case study: From bookseller to retail ecosystem builder

Flipkart entered when India's internet penetration, payments infrastructure and consumer trust in online shopping were nascent. Its early focus on reliable delivery and cash-on-delivery addressed trust and payment frictions.

afaqs! Research Team
Flipkart’s India journey is a textbook of adapting global marketplace concepts to a complex local market. Starting as a bookseller, it built trust through delivery reliability and payments innovations, then expanded horizontally across categories while creating vertical plays (Myntra, Shopsy) to serve different customer segments. The Walmart partnership provided capital and backing but Flipkart retained a distinct India-first playbook focused on festivals, logistics and Bharat penetration.

Flipkart
