Subscribe

0

CaseStudies Latest Stories

The Havells case study: Turning electrical safety into a consumer proposition

Havells transformed itself from a component supplier to a full-fledged branded consumer electricals giant.

author-image
afaqs! Research Team
New Update
Havells

Havells India's journey is one of careful diversification and branding in an industry not traditionally known for consumer marketing. By building trust through safety, expanding into aspirational home solutions, and acquiring strategic brands like Lloyd, Havells has positioned itself as India's most complete electricals and appliances company. As India urbanises further and demand for energy-efficient smart homes rises, Havells is extremely well placed for future growth.

Click here to read the complete case study.

Havells Lloyd
afaqs! CaseStudies: How have iconic brands been shaped and built?
Advertisment