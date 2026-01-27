The Meesho case study: Scaling value commerce through reseller networks

Meesho is a defining example of India’s value-commerce wave: a company that leveraged social apps, a reseller mindset and an asset-light marketplace to reach underserved customers and micro-entrepreneurs across Bharat. By FY2025 it had become one of India’s largest e-commerce platforms by users and order volumes, preparing for a major public listing while rebalancing monetisation, logistics and policy governance. Its legacy is both commercial (proving the reseller/value model) and social (creating small digital livelihoods), while its near-term test remains converting scale into sustainable profit and public-market credibility.

