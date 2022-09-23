Tata Play Binge to stream MX Player on their platform

Abhishek Joshi, Business Head - SVOD, MX Player, said, “At MX Player we are committed to creating an immersive digital entertainment ecosystem that provides our users with content that is universally appealing and engaging. Our partnership with Tata Play Binge gives us an opportunity to make our content widely accessible and available, further strengthening our existing user base. We are delighted to partner with them in their endeavor to bring the best of entertainment and unleash the power of an enriching content viewing experience for all viewers.”