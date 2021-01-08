3 in 4 Urban Indians predict global economy to emerge stronger in Circa 2021: Ipsos Predictions 2021 Survey

9 in 10 Indians and global citizens believe 2020 was a bad year!
According to the Ipsos Predictions 2021 Survey, at least 3 in 4 urban Indians (76%) and 1 in 2 global citizens (54%) predict the global economy to emerge stronger in Circa 2021.
At least 9 in 10 global citizens (90%) and urban Indians (88%) adjudge Year 2020 to be a bad year. Though majority of global citizens (77%) and urban Indians (84%) are optimistic of Circa 2021 to be a better year for them.
83% Indians say they will be making personal resolutions of doing specific things in 2021, for themselves and others; even 3 in 4 global citizens (75%) echo similar views.
“2020 was a difficult year for everyone, with the pandemic impacting jobs, economy and health. Urban Indians per se have shown a lot of resilience to brace and fight the pandemic. Now with the vaccine available, there is a glimmer of hope surging for 2021, to turn the tide and ring in better days for the economy and the citizens,” says Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India.
“Urban Indians have written off 2020 as a bad year, the thumbs down is universal,” added Adarkar.
What are the other key Predictions for 2021?
Urban Indians have predicted on a host of issues.
Views on COVID 19
7 in 10 urban Indians (70%), believe a successful vaccine for COVID 19 will be developed. Though 66% urban Indians predict people to continue wearing a mask in public places. 3 in 4 Indians (74%) expect a successful vaccine for COVID 19 to be widely available. There is fear lurking of a new pandemic with a new virus – at least 4 in 10 Indians fear this happening (43%).
Better times ahead?
6 in 10 Indians (63%) expect life to get back to normal. 1 in 2 urban Indians are bullish of the global economy recovering from the impact of COVID 19. Further, 6 in 10 Indians (62%) expect the world to change for the better because of the COVID19 crisis.
So, what are the key macro trends predicted?
Among the economic trends – 61% urban Indians expect income inequality to increase; 6 in 10 urban Indians (63%) believe they will be spending more money buying things online than spend buying things in stores; 6 in 10 Indians (61%) expect pay parity for women with men and only 4 in 10 (43%) Indians expect the stock market to crash in 2021.
Among Society and Culture trends for 2021 – 6 in 10 Indians (63%) expect to make a new friend in local area; 4 in 10 Indians (45%) expect people living in big cities to shrink; 4 in 10 Indians (45%) expect people to treat all equally, regardless of their differences (45%); Only 39% urban Indians say they will feel lonelier most of the time; 1 in 2 Indians (53%) expect people to be more tolerant of each other.
Technical Note
These are the results of a 31-market survey conducted by Ipsos on its Global Advisor online platform. Ipsos interviewed a total of 23,007 adults aged 21-74 in Singapore, 18-74 in the United States, Canada, Hong Kong, Israel, New Zealand, Malaysia, South Africa, and Turkey, and 16-74 in 22 other markets between October 23 and November 6, 2020.
The sample consists of approximately 1,000 individuals in each of Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, mainland China, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Japan, Spain, New Zealand, and the U.S., and 500 individuals in each of Argentina, Chile, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Israel, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Peru, Poland, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Sweden, and Turkey.
The samples in Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Great Britain, Hungary, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Poland, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, New Zealand, and the U.S. can be taken as representative of their general adult population under the age of 75.
The samples in Brazil, Chile, mainland China, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, and Turkey are more urban, more educated, and/or more affluent than the general population. The survey results for these markets should be viewed as reflecting the views of the more “connected” segment of their population.
The data is weighted so that each Market’s sample composition best reflects the demographic profile of the adult population according to the most recent census data.
Where results do not sum to 100 or the ‘difference’ appears to be +/-1 more/less than the actual, this may be due to rounding, multiple responses, or the exclusion of “don't know” or not stated responses.
The precision of Ipsos online polls is calculated using a credibility interval with a poll of 1,000 accurate to +/- 3.5 percentage points and of 500 accurate to +/- 5.0 percentage points. For more information on Ipsos' use of credibility intervals, please visit the Ipsos website. The publication of these findings abides by local rules and regulations.
(We got this information in a press release).