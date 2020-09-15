62% Indians are ready to go back to theatres post the pandemic: FLYX

Netflix is the most popular platform in India, followed closely by Amazon Prime.
FLYX, a first-of-its-kind social network platform for OTT content recently conducted a survey with over 500 netizens in India. The survey revealed that there has been a spike in both purchase of OTT subscriptions and viewing hours amongst Indian users. Over 50% respondents shared that they have purchased new subscriptions during the pandemic. Users also revealed that there has been a 5x increase in those spending 16+ hours weekly and a 4x increase in those spending 12-16 hours weekly on OTT platforms. The survey is a deep dive into how streaming services are capturing consumer attention and related consumer behaviour and preferences.
Discovering content: Discovering the right kind of content that suits your taste and choice has been an issue with consumers. The survey finds that in the midst of so many options, consumers prefer to discover new content based on recommendations. 53% of consumers primarily discovered new content based on recommendations from friends and family while 21% made the choice based on suggestions from the platform itself
Source of Recommendation
Consumer behaviour and preferences: The findings further showcased that the most popular category of content watched on OTT platforms is movies and web shows. And comedy and drama emerged as the top two genres that are being consumed. Identifying consumers' preferred channels, the survey showcased that while Amazon Prime Video was the most subscribed to platform closely followed by Netflix and then Hotstar, the most popular platform amongst subscribers was Netflix with a 60% majority.
(We got this information in a press release).