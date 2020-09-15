62% Indians are ready to go back to theatres post the pandemic: FLYX

FLYX, a first-of-its-kind social network platform for OTT content recently conducted a survey with over 500 netizens in India. The survey revealed that there has been a spike in both purchase of OTT subscriptions and viewing hours amongst Indian users. Over 50% respondents shared that they have purchased new subscriptions during the pandemic. Users also revealed that there has been a 5x increase in those spending 16+ hours weekly and a 4x increase in those spending 12-16 hours weekly on OTT platforms. The survey is a deep dive into how streaming services are capturing consumer attention and related consumer behaviour and preferences.