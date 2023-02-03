93.5 Red FM organizes live concert with Thaikkudam Bridge

Thaikkudam Bridge is a Kerala-based music band that came in 2013 and became famous through a well-known musical show in a famous satellite channel.
93.5 RED FM in the country is organizing the RED Live concert with Thaikkudam Bridge on January 27, 2023 at Nexus Koramangala, Bengaluru.
The network is bringing the Thaikkudam Bridge Live in Bengaluru, the rock band with a soundscape built upon elements of folk and classical sounds of India interspersed at times with layers of progressive, pop, ambient and electronic textures through our RED Live concert.
RED Live – Thaikkudam Bridge concert managed by Suresh Ganesan, general manager, RED FM, Karnataka with the objective to meet the vision of RED FM to deliver an audio experience par excellence; which delights our listeners better than any other media brand - either be it On air or On ground.
Thaikkudam Bridge is a Kerala-based music band that came in 2013 and became famous through a well-known musical show in a famous satellite channel. Their own composition "Fish Rock, became very popular through social networking sites.
The band had its inception near Thaikkudam Bridge at Kochi - in early 2013. Since then, the band has gone on to win numerous awards, perform at over 400 venues and released their own album. The Band consists of musicians from all over India who contribute their own style and influences to the ensemble.
B Surendar, Director and COO Red FM Network says– ‘As a top radio player, our core focus now is on providing audio entertainment on multiple platforms viz. Radio, BTL and Digital. Now that the covid cloud has cleared up in India, we are back to organising a series of live music concerts across the country. This event initiative involving ‘Thaikkudam Bridge’ is being organised by us in one of the top malls in Bangalore and it is sure to delight the audience’