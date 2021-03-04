A Grand Prix hattrick for FCB India at Spikes Asia 2021!

Advertising is not only about crafting communication for brands but rather in #BeingBrave and believing that it has the power to impact societies and cultures; to change values, beliefs and behaviours to make a better world. At FCB, that is what we do through our campaigns. The Times of India’s - Sindoor Khela aimed at breaking a 400-year-old tradition, to call for inclusivity by celebrating tradition without division. The mission of The Open Door Project focused on eradicating illiteracy amongst the street children and students who are out of school; giving the mission the prominence it deserves. The Times Out & Proud campaign gave a voice to the LGBTQ community giving the hope of an inclusive society to live a dignified life with acceptance and pride.