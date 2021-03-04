A Grand Prix hattrick for FCB India at Spikes Asia 2021!

FCB India wins the Grand Prix for TIMES OUT & PROUD.
FCB India’s globally acclaimed campaign - TIMES OUT & PROUD for Times of India wins the Grand Prix at Spikes Asia 2021 in the GLASS category.
This win also marks FCB India’s hattrick at winning the coveted honours of being awarded the Grand Prix. In 2018, FCB India won Grand Prix in Glass for India for ‘Sindoor khela – No conditions apply’ for The Times of India. And in 2019, FCB India’s ‘The Open Door Project’ for The Millennium Schools has won the Grand Prix in the Brand Experience & Activation category.
Advertising is not only about crafting communication for brands but rather in #BeingBrave and believing that it has the power to impact societies and cultures; to change values, beliefs and behaviours to make a better world. At FCB, that is what we do through our campaigns. The Times of India’s - Sindoor Khela aimed at breaking a 400-year-old tradition, to call for inclusivity by celebrating tradition without division. The mission of The Open Door Project focused on eradicating illiteracy amongst the street children and students who are out of school; giving the mission the prominence it deserves. The Times Out & Proud campaign gave a voice to the LGBTQ community giving the hope of an inclusive society to live a dignified life with acceptance and pride.
Speaking on the milestone win, Rohit Ohri, Group Chairman & CEO, FCB India said, “Our Grand Prix hattrick at Spikes is the best testimony to our creative transformation journey. Over the last three years, FCB India has won the biggest global awards and has been named as the No: 1 creative agency in India by WARC and The One Show Global Creative Rankings. This is truly a dream come true for me and my team.”
Adding to the victory toast, Swati Bhattacharya, CCO, FCB Ulka said, “For me winning glass is truly the most authentic win because this is an award that celebrates changing the world, not just changing the brand. To think we have had a Grand Prix hattrick in such a tough category just makes the win even sweeter. It shows that when it comes to making brands change mindsets and patriarchal traditions, we are pretty much the experts.”
(We got this information in a press release).