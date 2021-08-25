A never seen before opportunity to win Big on SonyLIV

SonyLIV offers PlayAlong for three shows across Hindi, Marathi and Telugu for its diverse audience.
This year, SonyLIV’s 2nd screen initiative – ‘PlayAlong’ brings triple excitement by making a comeback in not 1 but 3 formats (Hindi, Marathi and Telugu) simultaneously. With all-new seasons of Kaun Banega Crorepati, and Kon Honaar Crorepati and Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu, making their return on Sony Entertainment Television, Sony Marathi, and Gemini TV respectively, the platform offers triples the chance of users to win big every day from the comfort of their homes.
Kaun Banega Crorepati PlayAlong: In the 13th season and the 5th season of PlayAlong we come back with PlayAlong which gives users the opportunity to win prizes in lakhs and is the only gateway now to get to the hotseat and play with the megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Raising hopes of millions of Indians to make it to the national television. This year the KBC PlayAlong lets the gold users win a chance to become one of the ‘Har Din 10 Lakhpati’. Launching an all-new exclusive Question of the Day gives the users an opportunity to add extra points to their leader board. Making the game more fun and exciting, the users can even PlayAlong with their family/friends by forming teams.
Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu PlayAlong: For the first time ever, viewers will get an opportunity to PlayAlong in Telugu with superstar NTR. Airing on Gemini TV, PlayAlong gives the users the opportunity to become one of the ‘Daily Lakhpatis’ and win daily prizes.
Kon Honaar Crorepati PlayAlong: Running successfully in its second edition this PlayAlong is very popular among the audiences. Going live simultaneously, the users have a chance to play daily offline quizzes and answer bonus questions during breaks to earn extra points and race up the leader board. The players can also win a chance to become lakhpati daily. Hosted by Superstar Sachin Khedekar, the show broadcasts on Sony Marathi.
All 3 PlayAlong’s give users a chance to win daily cash prizes and other weekly prizes. That’s not all, with KBC PlayAlong, users can win a direct ticket to the Hotseat and play with host Amitabh Bachchan.
Amogh Dusad- Business Operations, Digital Business : Capturing a diverse set of audience KBC, KHC and EMK have been the most preferred gaming reality shows. This year, for the first time ever, Hindi, Telugu and Marathi viewers of “Who Wants to be Millionaire” will get an opportunity to experience the Hotseat thrill from the comfort of their homes through the Sony LIV’s interactivity Initiative. Not only do the viewers get a chance to be on the hotseat, they also stand to win multitude of cash gratifications every day including a chance to become lakhpati. We are honored and excited to host three simultaneous PlayAlong!
(We got this information in a press release).