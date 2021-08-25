A never seen before opportunity to win Big on SonyLIV

Kaun Banega Crorepati PlayAlong: In the 13th season and the 5th season of PlayAlong we come back with PlayAlong which gives users the opportunity to win prizes in lakhs and is the only gateway now to get to the hotseat and play with the megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Raising hopes of millions of Indians to make it to the national television. This year the KBC PlayAlong lets the gold users win a chance to become one of the ‘Har Din 10 Lakhpati’. Launching an all-new exclusive Question of the Day gives the users an opportunity to add extra points to their leader board. Making the game more fun and exciting, the users can even PlayAlong with their family/friends by forming teams.