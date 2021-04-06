A small town startup Ooka Radio bags radio rights of 6 International Airports

The amazing world of airport waves was a monopoly of industry giants. It is clearly an industry first when a David has emerged winner among the Goliaths. OOKA is a model start-up that has not only challenged the impossible, but also has achieved the impossible. “OOKA Radio is a thinking that sees an India singing tunes of advertising innovations, branding path breakers and unprecedented revenue horizons” says founder and CEO Amit Chawla. Ooka is making the largest platform of audience where anybody can communicate easily through Advertsiment, brand promotion or even can promote songs at very much budgeted price to national & international audience. We are inviting every soul of media agencies to partner with us to make this platform a significant media to deliver the best advertisements of brands. It is the one stop solution to get captive audience from different regions, metros & states to make a simple product as a Brand .The most cost effective advertisement module is here now ,with a bandwidth of 80 million Audience in the arena of Ooka Radio …we are on pathway to give every small to big brands a space to participate & introduce their brand at very cost effective to largest audience network. Who’s Who in the corporate universe are already making a beeline to become a part of the OOKA Radio bandwagon that is studded with cost effective solutions to surprise even the most discerning of media planners, stringent of brand managers and astute revenue seekers.