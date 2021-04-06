A small town startup Ooka Radio bags radio rights of 6 International Airports

It will now be known as Ooka Airport Radio.
With deep penetration of 7000+ Outlets, OOKA Radio continues its march towards redefining and disrupting how radio is perceived and understood by business communities, corporates, media fraternity and even the consumers. Ooka is on way to make another largest platform of 80 million Audiences & proud to announce the exclusive partnership with 6 airports across India. Some of the noted are Delhi International Airport T3 & T2, Airports at Ahmedabad, Lucknow, and Mangalore & many more airports are in line to come up on board soon. In the last few years OOKA Radio has led a revolution in retail entertainment and now ventures in the big league of international airports OOKA has pulled all stops and now is steaming ahead to create an out-of-the-box platform for brands to be heard loud and clear at one of the most significant of consumer arenas in the market. A startup from Chandigarh bounded with new technique & loaded with new ideas & internet technology come up with big dreams to make biggest media platform.
The amazing world of airport waves was a monopoly of industry giants. It is clearly an industry first when a David has emerged winner among the Goliaths. OOKA is a model start-up that has not only challenged the impossible, but also has achieved the impossible. “OOKA Radio is a thinking that sees an India singing tunes of advertising innovations, branding path breakers and unprecedented revenue horizons” says founder and CEO Amit Chawla. Ooka is making the largest platform of audience where anybody can communicate easily through Advertsiment, brand promotion or even can promote songs at very much budgeted price to national & international audience. We are inviting every soul of media agencies to partner with us to make this platform a significant media to deliver the best advertisements of brands. It is the one stop solution to get captive audience from different regions, metros & states to make a simple product as a Brand .The most cost effective advertisement module is here now ,with a bandwidth of 80 million Audience in the arena of Ooka Radio …we are on pathway to give every small to big brands a space to participate & introduce their brand at very cost effective to largest audience network. Who’s Who in the corporate universe are already making a beeline to become a part of the OOKA Radio bandwagon that is studded with cost effective solutions to surprise even the most discerning of media planners, stringent of brand managers and astute revenue seekers.
This unique land marking gateway of airports has catapulted OOKA in the heavyweights category in one big leap.
Post COVID everything has changed. Only business ideas with a special focus on budget are gearing up to take off towards greener horizons. OOKA is head and shoulders above one such brand as its plate is full with irresistible deliverables. Pan India thread, access to the infinite universe of captive audience and diligently packed in rainbows of cost efficient packages every brand and every marketer would love to open and experience in an inst