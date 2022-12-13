Adani Cement unveils ‘Geoclean’, its waste management arm to build circularity and conserve natural resources

Geoclean offers innovative, efficient and sustainable solutions for challenges of today and tomorrow. It has provided solutions for more than 5 lakh tons of plastic waste, partnered with more than 20 municipalities and remediated more than 10 dumpsites across the country. Geoclean has already helped reclaim more than 65 acres of land through its landfill diversion solutions to municipalities. It has a progressive approach driven by footprint expansion of municipal solid waste across key markets leveraging Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and the Smart City campaign and is focusing on further scaling its solutions to municipalities.