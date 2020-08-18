adidas unveils Ready for Sport: The Anthem

Florian Alt, Vice President, Brand Communications, Global Brands at adidas, said, “With the world thrust into the unknown, sport has been the one constant, fuelling people with joy and optimism. We brought our community together with a positive outlook through workouts, and a series that humanizes our sports icons by offering unprecedented access into their hearts and minds. Now, we want to inspire our community to get back in the game, master their craft and play like never before. We chose Siya to narrate the film because his story serves as a reminder that sport has the power to bring hope, and he is the true embodiment of how maintaining focus can lead to greatness.”