ALTBalaji records 2x watch time growth

Grows viewership with an aggressive consumer strategy.
Leading by example, ALTBalaji has successfully built a loyal fan base heralded by its hyperlocal approach to retain viewership and drive subscriptions at minimal spends. With restricted cost on content (Rs.110 cr), ALTBalaji is the only player in the category that curates content at minimal spends and profitability. It hosts an extensive content library of 65 Hindi originals featuring Masaledaar content specially curated for the Bharat audience.
Furthermore, ALTBalaji’s strategic alliance with payment gateways like Paytm, Amazon Pay, PayPal, and PayPoint India, helped in making subscription processes convenient for its consumers. Through these partnerships, ALTBalaji’s extensive library of homegrown, original premium content became even more accessible and affordable to a wider and newer set of audiences.
Nachiket Pantvaidya, CEO, ALTBalaji and Group COO, Balaji Telefilms said, “At ALTBalaji, we focus on serving our audiences in the Hindi speaking markets with an excellent and relatable entertaining experience. To be the platform of choice for them, we have set ourselves apart from all our counterparts in the industry. We identify, explore, and experiment with content in terms of genre, storylines, talent, and marketing and distribution strategies based on the tastes and preferences of our viewers. Through all our associations, we strive to bring the best for our viewers and take the entertainment quotient a bit higher each time."
Making it a cost-effective deal, ALTBalaji leverages the Balaji ecosystem of TV and Films to promote shows and acquire consumers via lower marketing spends. The platform has become the Digital Debut choice OTT platform for many popular Bollywood / TV stars like Karishma Kapoor, Dino Morea, Tushaar Kapoor, Mallika Sherawat, Krystal D’Souza, Jennifer Winget to name a few. With a substantial bouquet of original content across genres, the ALTBalaji app has consistently ranked amongst the top 5 Paid Apps in the country across the app store (Source: App Annie).
For the upcoming festive season, ALTBalaji has an exciting pipeline, consisting of multiple shows. The festive month of November starts with Mum Bhai, followed by Bicchoo Ka Khel, which releases on 18th November, followed by Dark7White, Paurashpur, LSD, Class of 2020 Season 2, Who’s Your Daddy Season 2, and Crashh, to name a few. Each of these new shows is high-octane dramas, which the audience can binge-watch through the festive season.
ALTBalaji, one of the leading OTT players in the country, continues to be a leader in the original Hindi SVOD space and one of the few homegrown success stories in the OTT video streaming category.
(We got this information in a press release).