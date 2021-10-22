Amazon launches the second edition of #DeliverThanks campaign

Today, Amazon India announced that it has launched the second edition of its digital campaign ‘#DeliverThanks’ to encourage customers to share messages of happiness and appreciation for its frontline teams who ensure safe and timely delivery of their ‘Khushiyon ke dibbe’. The campaign aims to recognize the efforts of tens of thousands of associates across Amazon’s Operations Network who are relentlessly working to ensure that the festive shopping of customers reaches their doorstep safely and on time, every single time. The second edition of #DeliverThanks encourages customers to get creative and paste a ‘Thank You’ note or poster at their doorstep for delivery associates, who will feel happy and appreciates when they reach the customer’s house for delivery. Customers can also #DeliverThanks by posting pictures of their thank you note or posters on their social media channels.