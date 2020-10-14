Amazon's Alexa tunes into Hungama Music

Users can now ask Alexa on the Amazon India Android app to play their favourite songs from Hungama Music. Aimed at enhancing and enriching the overall shopping experience, the feature will enable shoppers to listen to their favourite music using just voice commands without toggling between different apps. Shoppers will gain access to over 15 million songs in more than 20 Indian and international languages. They can listen to individual tracks or songs from an entire album or even songs featuring particular artists or from specific genres. Users can also ask Alexa to play playlists curated by Hungama Music consisting of songs from composers, singers, actors, occasion-specific trends and themes.