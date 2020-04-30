Applauding India’s DTH and Cable TV operators Viacom18 launches #DilSeSalaam

Indiacast, the distribution arm for TV18 and Viacom18 has been working consistently with DTH and cable TV operators to ensure that the entertainment needs of India are being catered to amidst the lockdown. Speaking about the campaign, Anuj Gandhi Group CEO, Indiacast, said, “Since the pandemic outbreak and the lockdown was imposed, our cable TV and DTH operators have been working relentlessly to ensure there is no disruption in TV viewing across the country. We have seen TV viewership surge across India and this has been possible due to no disruption in the last mile delivery by DTH service providers and cable operators. #DilSeSalaam is our way of saying thank you to our cable and DTH operators for their constant effort and hard work during these tough times and for ensuring that our viewers aren’t missing out on their daily entertainment. We are truly grateful for all their support and efforts over the past month and assure them that they have our full support wherever and whenever required.”