ARNETTE, global street style eyewear brand launched in India

An inclusive and purposeful brand that aims to bring together the laid-back revolutionaries, who want to express themselves with a fluid and irreverent attitude; driven by a concrete desire to share their passions, experiment, and possibly produce a positive change in their everyday lives. Ultra-light in weight, ARNETTE offers the trendiest new generation shapes and color combos on looks that are as easy on the Earth as they are on the eye. What’s more? Clearly, a voice of the youth, its attractive pricing is for the young - the new collection available in India starts at INR 3,690/-