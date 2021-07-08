ARNETTE, global street style eyewear brand launched in India

Synonymous with sustainability, progressive designs, and easy-going vibe.
Life goals are now brighter, clearer, and nearer as ARNETTE, the Californian, easy-going, street style eyewear brand for young millennials and Gen Zs has finally arrived in India. Having wowed loyal customers and new-age discerning shoppers across the world, the brand now brings its range to India, offering a wide variety of eyewear for the young and young at heart, looking for a street style look.
ARNETTE uses recyclable raw materials for a greener, sustainable world. In 2019, the brand launched its first sustainable collection, and by this year, 70% of its collection is made of eco-friendly BRT600LS bio-based plastic, with a recycled elastane pouch and dedicated packaging.
Commenting on the India launch, Suvashish Banerjee, brand manager, Luxottica Group, India & South-Asia said, “ARNETTE is popular for its distinctive shapes and iconic colours, additionally the brand echoes an easy-on-earth attitude. We shall be introducing the bio-acetate collection that is made from planet-friendly bio-based materials and bio-lenses, perfect for today’s green shoppers. Right from store props to packaging, ARNETTE is committed to a ‘what goes around, comes around’ approach. Our non-conformist and genre-defying styles along with our eco-conscious sensibilities are what makes us unique. We believe ARNETTE will resonate very well with today’s edgy, quirky and effortlessly cool young consumers and Gen Z that will represent a major share of the Indian audience.”
An inclusive and purposeful brand that aims to bring together the laid-back revolutionaries, who want to express themselves with a fluid and irreverent attitude; driven by a concrete desire to share their passions, experiment, and possibly produce a positive change in their everyday lives. Ultra-light in weight, ARNETTE offers the trendiest new generation shapes and color combos on looks that are as easy on the Earth as they are on the eye. What’s more? Clearly, a voice of the youth, its attractive pricing is for the young - the new collection available in India starts at INR 3,690/-
(We got this information in a press release).