Art Fertility Clinics awards branding, strategic & creative mandate to Creative Inc.

CREATIVE INC., a leading global integrated marketing communications agency has years of valuable experience in healthcare marketing for strategy and creative services across web, digital, print & television. CREATIVE INC.’s New Delhi office would be managing the ART Fertility India account and will be led by Charu Nathan, Strategy & Creative Head of all offices across India & the Middle East.

“We are delighted to get this opportunity. ART Fertility Clinics is at the forefront of delivering complete range of fertility care treatments, genetics as well as clinical research that helps bring advancements to the science, and better success to couples. This is a game changer in the field of Reproductive Medicine in India, says Charu Nathan.”