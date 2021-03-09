Art Fertility Clinics awards branding, strategic & creative mandate to Creative Inc.

The agency will look after its complete branding & marketing communications mandate.
Infertility has evolved to be one of the most common conditions among lifestyle diseases. There has been an alarming increase in the number of couples opting for fertility treatments. According to data available, 10-15% married couples in India face infertility and almost 27.5 million couples are affected. And to address this concern, there are nearly 2,000+ IVF clinics across the country. So what makes one stand out from the other?
ART Fertility Clinics, a leading global institution of reproductive medicine with clinics in Abu Dhabi, Dubai & Muscat is launching in India and has appointed the leading healthcare specialized agency – CREATIVE INC. for its complete branding & marketing communications mandate across the country. The agency already manages the brand’s Middle East and Oman clinics for integrated communications comprising brand, digital & social, and will focus on brand identity building as well as market share acquisition for the core business vertical – obstetrics and gynaecologists, in the India markets.
CREATIVE INC., a leading global integrated marketing communications agency has years of valuable experience in healthcare marketing for strategy and creative services across web, digital, print & television. CREATIVE INC.’s New Delhi office would be managing the ART Fertility India account and will be led by Charu Nathan, Strategy & Creative Head of all offices across India & the Middle East.
“We are delighted to get this opportunity. ART Fertility Clinics is at the forefront of delivering complete range of fertility care treatments, genetics as well as clinical research that helps bring advancements to the science, and better success to couples. This is a game changer in the field of Reproductive Medicine in India, says Charu Nathan.”
She further added, “Our understanding of the industry comes from our close association with a leading global IVF brand in the past, as well as a few other brands in the Indian markets. Majority of us in the integrated marketing communications space make the mistake of focussing on B2C aspect of brand penetration. We at CREATIVE INC. believe that in healthcare, the B2B (referral doctor) aspect has a very crucial role to play. And, managing a brand in the IVF space requires and in depth understanding of the science. After all, patients i.e. the ‘customer’ here is not looking for fluff or marketing jargons. They are looking to be informed, educated and empowered to make the right decisions. The association is all about trust. This is where a brand like ART Fertility comes in.”
Commenting on the win, India CEO, Vinesh Gadhia added, “CREATIVE INC. has been engaged with the brand for nearly 6 years since they have been managing it in both ME and Oman markets. They have a very good understanding of the science and have not just helped in building the required brand visibility but also market share acquisition in the ME. I am confident that they will bring their very best to the India scenario too.”