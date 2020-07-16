Artis converts its Instagram grid into a Sound Station

Adwait Kulkarni, creative director at Siriti, shared “Reimagining the way Instagram is looked at, with music served through the grid, fit perfectly for a brand whose claim is to reimagine sound. The originality and fun element drove the idea home”

“The idea comes alive through design & sound and celebrates the brands promise of ‘Love Your Sound’ and it's a first on social media, so we are glad that it’s getting good traction” said Damini Kashelkar, Sr. Designer, Siriti.