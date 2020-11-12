Ashram Chapter 2 breaks records with 500% higher streams on Day 1

Having clocked ~ 450Mn streams in the 2.5 months since its release and becoming one of the biggest web shows in the Indian OTT ecosystem, Aashram has returned amidst heightened anticipation with Aashram Chapter 2 - The Dark Side that launched on MX Player yesterday. This second edition has broken records from the word go and has emerged as a runaway hit for the free to use platform. When compared to its first outing, Chapter 2 has witnessed a massive 500% higher streams on Day 1 and is performing exceedingly well on the platform - on every metric.