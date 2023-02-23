"Asianet News Network presents - Proud to be an Indian: An Exploration of India!"

Asianet News provided non-resident students with the opportunity to learn about India through "Proud to be an Indian" campaign.
The Proud to Be an Indian trip was a pilgrimage to understand the homeland. It was also a journey of realization. A voyage to discover India, A journey to experience India. For the 23 selected Indian students in the UAE, these six days provided a lot of knowledge, experiences, and, of course, memories. Asianet News provided non-resident students with the opportunity to learn about India through "Proud to be an Indian" campaign.
Amazing Republic Day
This year's "Proud to be an Indian" trip was flagged off by Indian Consulate General Dr. Aman Puri in Dubai on the 24th.The journey got off to a start when the Consulate General gave the Indian National Flag to Mr.Rajesh Kalra, Executive Chairman of Asianet News Network Pvt Ltd. Asianet News Proud To Be An Indian team witnessed the Republic Day Parade with the students,according to the students, one of their greatest desires came true, all the students witnessed the parade for the first time. The students who observed the parade of various armed forces wished to join the military. They welcomed India's show of military might with applause. They saw BrahMos missiles and Arjun tanks for the first time. The main topic of this year's Republic Day celebrations, Narihakthi, also inspired the students. They were also impressed by the stills presented at the Republic Day parade.
Unique experiences in Shimla
After celebrating Republic Day in Delhi, the students travelled to Himachal Pradesh. The students saw the magnificent mustard fields of Haryana during their excursion. Students interacted with Shimla Governor Mr.Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Shimla Raj Bhavan. Then the Governor showed the students the room and table in the Raj Bhavan where the Shimla Agreement was signed between India and Pakistan in 1972. The students learned the details of the agreement directly from the governor himself. In addition, the governor hosted a tea reception at Raj Bhavan.
The group visited Shimla's famous Mall Road and Kufri Park. Kufri was a different experience for the students. The students travelled back to Delhi from Shimla on the Shimla Kalka Toy Train, which is on the UNESCO World Heritage List. The students enjoyed the train ride, which threaded through the forest and tunnels.
The rain lost to the excitement of beating a retreat
The students departed Shimla on December 29 under unanticipated rain. With Delhi's terrible winter, the precipitation had compounded the cold. But they enjoyed beating the retreat ceremonies with enthusiasm. The sight of the troops returning to the barracks accompanied by the music of the bands was very refreshing for the students. The students enjoyed beating the retreat while being drenched in heavy rain. YadunathSurendran, a student at Sharjah Indian School, stated that the Republic Day Parade and Beating the Retreat boosted respect for the soldiers who are guarding the country.
Potential of young India
The students met with Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Mr. Rajeev Chandrasekhar. He pointed out that within two years, India will become one of the top three economic powers in the world. He also reminded the kids that the youth's golden age of opportunity is approaching. He responded to all the queries from the students. Students were reminded that there are no shortcuts to success.
Handful of flowers at Gandhi Samadhi
The Proud To Be An Indian tour finished on January 30, Gandhi's Martyrdom Day, with the placing of flowers at the Gandhi Samadhi at Rajghat. Following the laying of wreaths by the President and the Prime Minister at the Gandhi Samadhi, the students also put wreaths. Jaishel Niaz, a student of Al Ain Indian School, described that moment as one of the luckiest moments in his life. The commemorative ceremony at Rajghat provided an opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of Gandhiji.
This time, the exam was held at De Montfort University Dubai. The entrance exam questions were based on Indian history, current affairs, and general knowledge. Winners were announced within an hour of the exam. Manoj K. Das, Managing Editor of Asianet News Group, presented the national flag to the winning students. Compared to the previous years, this time the students for the Proud to be an Indian team were identified through regional quiz competitions. Regional quiz competitions were held in Dubai, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah. This is the ninth year that Asianet News in collaboration with Equity Plus Intelligence is providing an opportunity for students to participate in the Republic Day celebrations.
