"Asianet News Network presents - Proud to be an Indian: An Exploration of India!"

This year's "Proud to be an Indian" trip was flagged off by Indian Consulate General Dr. Aman Puri in Dubai on the 24th.The journey got off to a start when the Consulate General gave the Indian National Flag to Mr.Rajesh Kalra, Executive Chairman of Asianet News Network Pvt Ltd. Asianet News Proud To Be An Indian team witnessed the Republic Day Parade with the students,according to the students, one of their greatest desires came true, all the students witnessed the parade for the first time. The students who observed the parade of various armed forces wished to join the military. They welcomed India's show of military might with applause. They saw BrahMos missiles and Arjun tanks for the first time. The main topic of this year's Republic Day celebrations, Narihakthi, also inspired the students. They were also impressed by the stills presented at the Republic Day parade.