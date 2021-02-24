Bake like A Boss with Zee Zest’s newest show The Baker’s Table

Premiering on 24th February, each episode of The Baker’s Table has a distinct theme with the key takeaway being experimenting with newer flavours and using readily available kitchen ingredients without fancy equipment. The show caters to novices and whizzes alike and is sure to excite home bakers who want to hone their skills. Tejasvi focusses more on techniques and simplifying each process so viewers can eventually Bake Like a Boss. Each episode will also treat viewers to a surprise visitor sharing their personal trysts with bakes and cakes in the show – a Leading Bollywood Celebrity, Television Heartthrob, a popular YouTube singer and Tejasvi’s own family who have been an instrumental support in her journey.