Bake like A Boss with Zee Zest’s newest show The Baker’s Table

Tejasvi Chandela creates one-of-a-kind delicacies to satiate your guilty pleasures!
Zee Zest, India’s newest and leading lifestyle channel is delighted to announce an exciting baking show – The Baker’s Table. Anchored by Tejasvi Chandela, this high on energy, stress-busting show offers viewers easy-breezy hacks and recipes of scrumptious breads, biscuits, cakes and beyond.
Baking has recently seen an upswing as many home bound citizens took to it as a means to relieve stress during the pandemic. Receiving a whopping 30 million posts on the hashtag baking and 3.7 million on #homebaking, it’s been more than a trend that just amplifies banana bread! While some sought it to stay busy, others to pursue a long-forgotten passion and still others because they simply found it therapeutic! Well, who can resist the aroma of freshly baked cinnamon rolls or the whiff of nankhatai and jimjam biscuits that instantly evoke childhood nostalgia?
Premiering on 24th February, each episode of The Baker’s Table has a distinct theme with the key takeaway being experimenting with newer flavours and using readily available kitchen ingredients without fancy equipment. The show caters to novices and whizzes alike and is sure to excite home bakers who want to hone their skills. Tejasvi focusses more on techniques and simplifying each process so viewers can eventually Bake Like a Boss. Each episode will also treat viewers to a surprise visitor sharing their personal trysts with bakes and cakes in the show – a Leading Bollywood Celebrity, Television Heartthrob, a popular YouTube singer and Tejasvi’s own family who have been an instrumental support in her journey.
Hailing from the Royal family of Bilaspur, Tejasvi graduated with a degree in Business Management from London. A dreamer and go-getter she soon realised that her passion lies in the culinary arts. She went on to pursue the same at the prestigious Le Cordon Bleu, Paris and did her masters in chocolate making at Escuela de Pastelería del Gremio de Barcelona with a specialisation in French pastry techniques.
Thrilled to showcase her passion and enthusiasm through The Baker’s Table, Tejasvi Chandela said, “The Baker’s Table is a juxtaposition of traditional flavours created with international techniques. I’m elated to share my experiments from my work and travels across the world. The audience will get a chance to learn about French and global skills right from their home kitchen. The show will have recipes crafted with a myriad of artisanal, sugar-free, organic and whole-grain ingredients. One can experience just how easy and accessible baking is in addition to being a total stress buster!”
The Baker’s Table presents delightful dishes with Indian ingredients and contrasting flavours combined with world-class finesse. It also gives audience access to some of Tejasvi’s best-kept secrets, the recipes she inherited from many generations of her family. Look forward to recreating a Naanzo, her creative interpretation of a Calzone stuffed is spicy samosa filings. Indulge in a delicious Rose and Gulkand Macarons, Masala Focaccia and Pizookie, Rabdi Tres Leches Cake or a delectable Kheer Crème Brule. Enjoy your favourite beverage in a new avatar with the Madras Filter Coffee Cake.
Making the experience enjoyable and fuss-free for dessert lovers, The Baker’s Table highlights how bakery products are no longer a treat but have become a part of our daily consumption to celebrate every moment of life. So, tune in to the show every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 2 pm only on Zee Zest.
