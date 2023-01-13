Baskin Robbins unveils new campaign #SpoiltForChoice

With the campaign, the company has launched new products as well.
Baskin Robbins new campaign is themed #SpoiltForChoice, with a wide range of new items (both in the Indian and International market).
Aleesha Desai, Sr. brand manager, Baskin Robbins says, “We are thrilled to announce the release of our new menu, just in time for the festive season. The new Gulab Jamun ice cream and sundae, as well as the cheesecake sundaes are fantastic additions to the menu and will soon be available at every Baskin-Robbins location. We promise, everyone who visits us will be #SpoiltForChoice given the expansive menu!”
The brand currently offers ice cream cakes, slushes, thickshakes, and an assortment of sundaes along with 31 premium ice cream flavours.