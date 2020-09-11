Being Digitalz wins digital mandate for Matoshree Infrastructure

The agency will be strategizing for the SEO, SEM and Social Media Campaigns along with Website Design and Development.
Being Digitalz announced today that it has won the digital mandate for Matoshree Infrastructure's Matoshree Nisrag for their ongoing project which is the biggest township in Mulund East and consist of 900+ flats. The account was won followed a multi-agency pitch where Being Digitalz emerged victorious.
Being Digitalz is an entrepreneurial venture, helping brands to build, create and nurture the ideas in the genre of preferred brands. It’s a group of passionate digital marketers, creative designers, web-developers and advertising experts helping companies to leverage their brands.
The agency will be strategizing for the SEO, SEM and Social Media Campaigns along with Website Design and Development. Speaking on the win, Siddhesh Sawant, Managing Partner, Being Digitalz said, “We are excited for this project and have already began the initial work for it. We are glad that we won this mandate and we would like to thank Matoshree for giving us this opportunity and trusting us with the digital marketing strategies.”
Matoshree Infrastructure is a well-known brand in the infrastructure sector for their larger than life residential properties that have been serving as a landmark all over Maharashtra.
Speaking regarding the mandate, Shirish Sawant, director, Matoshree Infrastructure said, “The creativity and energy that Being Digitalz brings to the table is unmatchable. Their out of the box approach and the ability to bedazzle everyone with their ideas is what makes them such a successful digital marketing agency. We are happy to have partnered with them and are sure that this partnership will be a lifelong association that will help Matoshree to propel to new heights.”
(We got this information in a press release).