Bengaluru-based SaaS startup Quintype raises INR 25 crore in Series A funding

Quintype Technologies has product for digital media organizations and content publishers, has raised capital from IIFL AMC
Quintype Technologies, a startup that provides digital media publishers a secure and robust platform to create, curate, distribute and monetise content, has raised INR 25 crore in Series A from +Quintype empowers digital publishers with state-of-the-art content management and subscription management systems, that was previously available only to the largest media organizations with the resources to invest in technology.
Elaborating on the fund raise, Chirdeep Shetty, CEO of Quintype said, “Media companies and content creators across the world are moving towards a digital-first strategy and the current pandemic situation has only accelerated that shift. The team at Quintype has been focussed on creating some of the best products for publishers and this will help us provide better support and expand our offerings to publishers globally. We do all the heavy lifting on the technology-end so that publishers can focus on creating the best content for their audience."
Digital publishing has seen a fundmental shift in the last few years with most audiences seeking on-demand content with the proliferation of mobiles. We are happy to lead this change by creating and expanding this digital ecosystem and this invesment by IIFL AMC is step in that direction.
The company intends to use the funds to continue to expand its operations and reach. Leading publishers such as Bloomberg Quint, Prabhat Khabar, Bar and Bench, The Quint, Swarajya use Quintype to publish and distribute all their content.
Speaking about the investment, Prashasta Seth, senior managing partner of IIFL AMC said, “Quintype, with its suite of products, is set to accelerate the growth in digital content and publishing space. It enables more content creators to go digital easily and gives them the freedom to distribute, scale up and monetize their content using an intuitive product with hundreds of built-in features. We are happy to partner with a professionally-managed Quintype team backed by pedigree promoters who together make the best combination of both worlds – technology and media – as they embark on a journey to transform the publishing space.”
Speaking about the investment, Raghav Bahl and Ritu Kapur said, “When we started our journey in digital journalism for mobile consumption in 2014, we met some of the pioneers in this field in America. They emphasised the importance of agility through tech in mobile journalism with the unique power of a state of the art digital publishing platform. This was reinforced in our various conversations at international publishing forums. So we invested founding capital with a group of exceptional technology professionals who were passionate about breaking new ground in digital publishing tech. Quintype was born as a stand-alone, independent, arms’ length operation and its early successes are manifest in the 70 publishers from across the globe on it now. We are delighted that Quintype, with funding support from pedigree investors, is now ready to move on to big things in its next stage. We wish it the very best, and vow to continue our support until it achieves a truly global scale.”
