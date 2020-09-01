Bengaluru-based SaaS startup Quintype raises INR 25 crore in Series A funding

Speaking about the investment, Raghav Bahl and Ritu Kapur said, “When we started our journey in digital journalism for mobile consumption in 2014, we met some of the pioneers in this field in America. They emphasised the importance of agility through tech in mobile journalism with the unique power of a state of the art digital publishing platform. This was reinforced in our various conversations at international publishing forums. So we invested founding capital with a group of exceptional technology professionals who were passionate about breaking new ground in digital publishing tech. Quintype was born as a stand-alone, independent, arms’ length operation and its early successes are manifest in the 70 publishers from across the globe on it now. We are delighted that Quintype, with funding support from pedigree investors, is now ready to move on to big things in its next stage. We wish it the very best, and vow to continue our support until it achieves a truly global scale.”