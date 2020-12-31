BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2020 honours exceptional contributors for their technological innovation

It was perhaps for the first time that participants could honestly select their trusted brand and at the same time win prizes worth more than Rs 30 lakhs.
In a one of its kind, the first edition of the BGR Tech Excellence Awards recognised and honoured innovators for their contribution in the field of gadgets, consumer electronics, and technology.
The 25 award categories that encapsulated the ‘best in tech’ were nominated and selected by experts from the Indian tech circle through online voting. For the 7 Editor’s choice awards, the jury member included technology veterans, independent writers and consultants, and senior editors of online and print publications.
Rohit Chadda, chief executive officer, Digital Publishing, ZEE Group explained that the 25 awards categories were spread across six major verticals - Smartphones, TVs, Wearables, Audio Devices, Laptops, and Gadgets. “We had some of the most senior and experienced team of jury members which had a mix of senior editors, technology veterans, and writers. The choice of jury awardees was meticulously done,” he explained.
Chadda pointed out that hundreds of users got an opportunity to win prizes worth lakhs of rupees through their ‘Vote and Win’ and ‘Play and Win’ section.
“Participants could log on the website and then submit their vote under various award categories. All voters got assured prizes. In our Play and Win, participants had a chance to feature in the leader board and win hourly, daily, weekly, and bumper prizes,” He said.
It was perhaps for the first time that participants could honestly select their trusted brand and at the same time win prizes worth more than Rs 30 lakhs.
Besides the awards there was also a Tech conclave which discussed insights and views around technology with various tech experts, professionals and esteemed members of the tech fraternity in the power-packed panel discussions.
The awards witnessed Airtel Xtream as presenting sponsor. It was Co-powered by Housing.com, Amazon Prime, Volkswagen Connect, and Funn 88, supported by Intel, in association with Zee Business.
Here’s a complete list of all the winners of BGR Tech Excellence and Conclave Awards 2020:
1. Most promising laptop brand award: Xiaomi
2. Laptop of the year award winner: Apple MacBook Air 2020
3. Best gaming laptop of 2020 winner: Asus Zephyrus G14
4. Editor’s Choice award for the best business laptop winner: Dell Vostro 5402
5. Best value for money headphones winner: OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z
6. Most promising headphone brand award: Boat
7. Best affordable TWS earphones winner: OnePlus Buds Z
8. Earbuds of the year: Sony WF-1000XM3
9. Best speaker of the year winner: Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar
10. Editor’s choice award for the best overall speaker: JBL charge 4
11. Best Innovation in wearables winner: Snap Spectacles 3
12. Best value for money wearable winner: Mi smart Band 5
13. Best smartwatch of the year winner: Apple Watch Series 6
14. Best fitness tracker of the year award: Fitbit Charge 4
15. Editor’s choice award for the best overall wearable: Mi smart band 5
16. Best innovation in TVs: LG Rollable OLED TV
17. Best value for money smart TV award: Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 32-inch
18. Most promising TV Brand: Vu
19. Best media streaming device award: Xiaomi Mi Box 4K.
20. Editor’s Choice best budget smart TV of the year: Treeview India.
21. Most innovative gadget of 2020: LG Wing
22. Affordable gadget in 2020 that affected consumers positively award: LG g8x ThinQ
23. Best gadget of the year award: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
24. Editor’s choice award for the best overall gadget: Oppo Find X2
25. Best Innovation in smartphone award: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
26. Best Value for money smartphone award: OnePlus Nord
27. Best Budget smartphone award: Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
28. Most promising smartphone brand: Samsung
29. Best selfie smartphone of the year: Apple iPhone 12
30. Best smartphone of the year award: Apple iPhone 12 Pro
31. Editor’s choice award for the best budget smartphone: Tecno Spark 6 Air
32. Editor’s choice for best AI technology: Whirlpool
