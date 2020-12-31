BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2020 honours exceptional contributors for their technological innovation

The awards witnessed Airtel Xtream as presenting sponsor. It was Co-powered by Housing.com, Amazon Prime, Volkswagen Connect, and Funn 88, supported by Intel, in association with Zee Business.

Here’s a complete list of all the winners of BGR Tech Excellence and Conclave Awards 2020:

1. Most promising laptop brand award: Xiaomi

2. Laptop of the year award winner: Apple MacBook Air 2020

3. Best gaming laptop of 2020 winner: Asus Zephyrus G14

4. Editor’s Choice award for the best business laptop winner: Dell Vostro 5402

5. Best value for money headphones winner: OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z

6. Most promising headphone brand award: Boat

7. Best affordable TWS earphones winner: OnePlus Buds Z

8. Earbuds of the year: Sony WF-1000XM3

9. Best speaker of the year winner: Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar

10. Editor’s choice award for the best overall speaker: JBL charge 4

11. Best Innovation in wearables winner: Snap Spectacles 3

12. Best value for money wearable winner: Mi smart Band 5

13. Best smartwatch of the year winner: Apple Watch Series 6

14. Best fitness tracker of the year award: Fitbit Charge 4

15. Editor’s choice award for the best overall wearable: Mi smart band 5

16. Best innovation in TVs: LG Rollable OLED TV

17. Best value for money smart TV award: Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 32-inch

18. Most promising TV Brand: Vu

19. Best media streaming device award: Xiaomi Mi Box 4K.

20. Editor’s Choice best budget smart TV of the year: Treeview India.

21. Most innovative gadget of 2020: LG Wing

22. Affordable gadget in 2020 that affected consumers positively award: LG g8x ThinQ

23. Best gadget of the year award: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

24. Editor’s choice award for the best overall gadget: Oppo Find X2

25. Best Innovation in smartphone award: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

26. Best Value for money smartphone award: OnePlus Nord

27. Best Budget smartphone award: Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

28. Most promising smartphone brand: Samsung

29. Best selfie smartphone of the year: Apple iPhone 12

30. Best smartphone of the year award: Apple iPhone 12 Pro

31. Editor’s choice award for the best budget smartphone: Tecno Spark 6 Air

32. Editor’s choice for best AI technology: Whirlpool