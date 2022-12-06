BGR.in Tech Excellence Awards 2022 to felicitate tech disruptors of Aatmanirbhar Bharat

As per the Global Innovation Index 2021 ranking, India is one of the top innovative countries in Central and South Asia. Acknowledging the fact that India is morphing into a tech and manufacturing-centric nation, BGR.in Tech Excellence Awards aims to highlight and honour the efforts of all the stakeholders across the technology and innovation industry and government entities that are extensively contributing towards the success of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. Disruptive innovators will be recognized under 14 award categories for smartphones, Smart TV, Digital Payment Apps, Tech apps etc.