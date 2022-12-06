BGR.in Tech Excellence Awards 2022 to felicitate tech disruptors of Aatmanirbhar Bharat

It will honour indigenous companies and brands that are making their mark in the fiercely competitive tech and innovation sector of India.
BGR India, which specializes in extensively-researched technology content, is all set to honour tech disruptors for excellence in the field of gadgets, consumer electronics, and technology at the third edition of Tech Excellence Awards 2022.
The upcoming event will also include panel discussions among tech and innovation industry leaders focussing on ‘5G: Unlocking next-gen India’ and ‘Making of Atmanirbhar Bharat through Digital Revolution’ and will be held on 16th December 2022 in Delhi.
The third edition of BGR.in Tech Excellence Awards 2022 will be graced by chief guest and keynote speaker - Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Communications, Electronics & Information Technology & Railway, and Government of India. Industry stalwarts from Bharti Airtel, Samsung Research India, Real Me, Qualcomm, Paytm, OYO Rooms etc will be a part of the panel discussion series at the event.
As per the Global Innovation Index 2021 ranking, India is one of the top innovative countries in Central and South Asia. Acknowledging the fact that India is morphing into a tech and manufacturing-centric nation, BGR.in Tech Excellence Awards aims to highlight and honour the efforts of all the stakeholders across the technology and innovation industry and government entities that are extensively contributing towards the success of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. Disruptive innovators will be recognized under 14 award categories for smartphones, Smart TV, Digital Payment Apps, Tech apps etc.
The winners will be selected based on the highest votes received by the netizens & tech enthusiasts and evaluation done by eminent jury members. Netizens and tech enthusiasts can login through their Gmail/ Facebook accounts and click on the best product/ innovation/ app that they prefer to be best-in-class.
Highlighting the key objective of the BGR.in Tech Excellence Awards 2022, Anindya Khare, marketing head, Zee Media Corporation Limited said, “While businesses have been consistent in building resilence and working at an accelerated pace, we feel privileged to honour the extraordinary innovators who have been leveraging tech for smarter products. We have always appreciated the incredible work done by innovators and look forward to further encouraging technological interventions through the BGR series of Tech Excellence Awards.“
Shridhar Mishra, CRO, IndiaDotCom Private Digital Limited, said, “Recognizing achievers and innovators across tech companies, industry bodies and the government is a step forward towards the acknowledgement of efforts of tech entrepreneurs. The BGR Tech Excellence awards aims at providing constant support to emerging businesses that are leveraging technology as per the consumer demand market can help in exploring and expanding the horizons of business expansion across India."
This event will be broadcasted LIVE on the Facebook and YouTube platforms of BGR.in and India.com.
(We got this information from press release)