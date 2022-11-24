Bigg Boss 16 hits the no.1 spot in the non-fiction category

The current season has witnessed a 41% increase in viewership on COLORS and 40% growth in consumption on Voot.
Hosted by megastar Salman Khan, the 16th edition of the cult show has bagged the No.1 spot in the non-fiction category. Six weeks of endless drama and unmatchable entertainment, the season has reached over 127 million viewers with over 36 billion viewing minutes on COLORS and 600 million views on Voot.
Bigg Boss 16’ has the viewers on edge as they watch the contestants fight for survival in the house, perform daily chores and execute tasks. For this game changing season, COLORS launched a 360-degree high impact campaign across platforms to establish the theme of the season, ‘Game badlega kyunki ab BIGG BOSS khud khelega’. From giving fans for the first time a chance to interact with the contestants to unveiling the house with a digital creator, to launching the Bigg Boss Twitter emoji, the show generated 20 million conversations and multiple organic trends. With this and much more, the ongoing season earns a whopping reach of 3 billion along with 1 billion views and 97% of the share of voice in the GEC sector, the highest among the shows in the GEC space on social media. Apart from its high engagement on COLORS social media platforms, this season has also engaged with over 1 million Voot users through interactivities such as Boss Quiz, Video Vichaar amongst others.
Nina Elavia Jaipuria, head, hindi mass entertainment and kids TV network, Viacom18 said, “With daily social media trends, high audience engagement, and the no.1 spot, Bigg Boss has yet again established itself as not just a cult show, but an emotion that the nationwide audience celebrates. It’s a platform that continues to provide advertisers with innovative ways to engage with the viewers and we are thankful for their support on the show. With weeks of drama yet to unravel and tasks to be performed, we promise to deliver to our audience unparalleled entertainment and look forward to their continued love.
Manisha Sharma, chief content officer, hindi mass entertainment, Viacom18 added, “15 years long association of Bigg Boss with the audience is in itself a testament to its popularity. We truly believe that the innovative theme, the exciting line-up of celebrity housemates, and Bigg Boss’s ultimate gameplay have led to the success of the 16th edition of Bigg Boss. With more twists and turns in store, we hope to continue to surpass viewers' expectations with this season.”
The 16th edition is powered by TRESemmé, has Ching’s Schezwan Chutney on board as its Special Partner, MyGlamm as its Make-up Partner, Garnier Men, Hershey’s Kisses, and Danube Properties as the associate sponsors.
