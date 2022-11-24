Bigg Boss 16 hits the no.1 spot in the non-fiction category

Bigg Boss 16’ has the viewers on edge as they watch the contestants fight for survival in the house, perform daily chores and execute tasks. For this game changing season, COLORS launched a 360-degree high impact campaign across platforms to establish the theme of the season, ‘Game badlega kyunki ab BIGG BOSS khud khelega’. From giving fans for the first time a chance to interact with the contestants to unveiling the house with a digital creator, to launching the Bigg Boss Twitter emoji, the show generated 20 million conversations and multiple organic trends. With this and much more, the ongoing season earns a whopping reach of 3 billion along with 1 billion views and 97% of the share of voice in the GEC sector, the highest among the shows in the GEC space on social media. Apart from its high engagement on COLORS social media platforms, this season has also engaged with over 1 million Voot users through interactivities such as Boss Quiz, Video Vichaar amongst others.