Bisleri Hand Purifiers, TV9 Network join hands for #HaathSafeRakho Campaign

Talking about the initiative, Anjana Ghosh, director, marketing & business development, Bisleri International said, “There has been tremendous growth in the personal hygiene segment triggered by an increased consciousness on part of the consumers. While the segment itself is poised for tremendous growth, we also learnt through extensive research that the consumer desires a great smelling product that offers a moisturizing effect and not just germ protection. This laid the foundation for Bisleri Hand Purifiers that come with enhanced features to provide a unique experience. With its presence in Pan India markets, the new exciting range of hand purifiers spray will be available at grocery stores, kirana store, stationery shop, chemist store, paan shop, cosmetics, salons, standalone super markets, D-Mart, Reliance Fresh, Reliance smart, Jio- Mart, and at More Retail Limited. Also, one can purchase these online from the convenience of their homes at www.shop.bisleri.com."