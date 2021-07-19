Bisleri Hand Purifiers, TV9 Network join hands for #HaathSafeRakho Campaign

The campaign aims to drive home the message of safety first against Covid, especially the need to maintain hand hygiene.
As more and more people drop their guard against Coronavirus, there has never been a more apt time to reinforce the message of following Covid appropriate behaviour. With Indians throwing caution to the winds, Bisleri Hand Purifiers in partnership with TV9 Network has launched #HaathSafeRakho Campaign, a unique initiative to generate awareness around health and keeping hands safe before and after vaccination. The campaign aims to drive home the message of safety first against Covid, especially the need to maintain hand hygiene.
Eleven specially designed vans are visiting more than 450 vaccination centres across cities in 11 days starting July 16, Friday to reinforce the message that Covid appropriate behaviour is crucial to safety even after vaccination. The idea is to relay the all-important message to people who are getting vaccinated at these centres so that it stays with them.
Talking about the initiative, Anjana Ghosh, director, marketing & business development, Bisleri International said, “There has been tremendous growth in the personal hygiene segment triggered by an increased consciousness on part of the consumers. While the segment itself is poised for tremendous growth, we also learnt through extensive research that the consumer desires a great smelling product that offers a moisturizing effect and not just germ protection. This laid the foundation for Bisleri Hand Purifiers that come with enhanced features to provide a unique experience. With its presence in Pan India markets, the new exciting range of hand purifiers spray will be available at grocery stores, kirana store, stationery shop, chemist store, paan shop, cosmetics, salons, standalone super markets, D-Mart, Reliance Fresh, Reliance smart, Jio- Mart, and at More Retail Limited. Also, one can purchase these online from the convenience of their homes at www.shop.bisleri.com."
The campaign was kicked off with a virtual discussion forum with the participation of eminent doctors. Former Union minister and Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Dr. Mahesh Sharma, who is also the CMD of Kailash Group of Hospitals, Padma Shri Dr D S Rana, Chairman of the Department of Nephrology at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Anjana Ghosh, director, marketing & business development, Bisleri International and Dr Sanjay K Rai, Professor, Community Medicine, AIIMS featured in the panel discussion.
The on-ground campaign rolled out simultaneously across 11 cities – Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata.
Raktim Das, COO, Studio 9 (Digital & Broadcasting), TV9 Network, said: “As government’s vaccination drive picks up momentum, the need to maintain hand hygiene also needs to be given another impetus to prevent future waves. With that as the objective, we are happy to partner with Bisleri Hand Purifiers to mount a campaign #HaathSafeRakho. We are hopeful that the campaign makes the point about maintaining Covid appropriate behaviour.”
