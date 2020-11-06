Bodhi Tree Multimedia Limited enters capital market with IPO

Mautik Tolia, Managing Director, Bodhi Tree Multimedia, said, “The entertainment industry has the distinction of not only qualifying as a recession proof sector, but also as a sector with enormous growth potential. As an established player in creating content for television and films and digital platforms, Bodhi Tree Multimedia continues to demonstrate its resilience in a challenging market. Operating in the entertainment industry with a potential to grow exponentially in the years ahead, the company is all geared to capitalize on this exponential growth potential. Amidst the COVID-19 restrictions around the world and the uncertainty in the global economic outlook, we will continue to focus on growing our business profitably and prudently. The outlook for FY21 looks promising with orders in hand.”