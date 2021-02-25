BollywoodLife.com Awards 2021 Kickstarts the Voting Process

Fans, it is your turn to roll-up your sleeves and be ready to vote for your favorite celebrities and influencers who entertained you throughout the year. Voting process will span from 22nd February till 21st March 2021. Entering its third season, the coveted BollywoodLife.com Awards have managed to garner curiosity and a greater response than before. The tempo is already set for this exciting event with the announcement of the nominations. The audience is spoilt for choice this time with six major categories and 60 subcategories to vote for actors, celebrities and influencers from the digital world. The most talked about categories include – Social Media King/Queen, Social Media Swag Star, Most Woke Celebrity, Most Awaited Social Media Debut, Troll Assassin of The Year, Fan-Friendly Star, etc. Nominations were also filed for – Groundbreaking Creation of The Year, Best Original Content Creator, Best Comeback Show, etc. Some of the most influential names nominated this year include Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Virat-Anushka etc.