Boundless Media announces web-series ‘Cancelled’

Social media trolls and bullies have not spared anyone, right from the common man to the best of celebrities. But who would know this world better than the Gen Z? CANCELLED’ follows the lives and trysts of three ordinary GEN Z’ers in a sequence of comical catastrophes which raise debatable questions. Are the bullied actually bullies? In the zealous mood for evangelism, how far does one go and who draws the lines in the virtual world? What do you do when the online world becomes more real to you than your offline life?