Boundless Media announces web-series ‘Cancelled’

Gen Z tragicomedy on social media trolling.
Do you feel like it’s hard to get away from cyberbullying and online hate these days? Mental health is on top of everyone’s mind: especially for Gen Z, a generation that’s been brought up online.
New-age content house Boundless Media has geared up to launch yet another 2020 web series titled ‘CANCELLED’ a tragicomedy on Gen Z’s social media trysts, taking inspiration from the now infamous ‘Cancel Culture’ - the practice of boycotting and group shaming a person on social media if their actions are seen as objectionable.
With original web series hits including ‘Objectified’ and ‘Unseen’ in their kitty, Boundless Media has established their mettle as a creator of genre-bending stories for a new India.
Social media trolls and bullies have not spared anyone, right from the common man to the best of celebrities. But who would know this world better than the Gen Z? CANCELLED’ follows the lives and trysts of three ordinary GEN Z’ers in a sequence of comical catastrophes which raise debatable questions. Are the bullied actually bullies? In the zealous mood for evangelism, how far does one go and who draws the lines in the virtual world? What do you do when the online world becomes more real to you than your offline life?
Commenting on the launch of the series, Natasha Malpani Oswal, Founder and Creative Producer at Boundless Media said, "Our aim is to tell new-age, experimental stories. We cover topics which are hidden in plain sight through our films and series. Through CANCELLED, we wanted to explore the blurring of our online and offline lives. We all know social media can be dangerous, but we’re still completely addicted to constantly scrolling. CANCELLED is highly entertaining, but also contemporary and relatable. I think Gen Z will strongly resonate with it.”
The series features cutting-edge social commentary on mental health, losing trust in institutions, body image issues, the increasing generation gap and embracing one's sexuality. It was conceptualised, written and directed in-house The main leads are played by actors Chinmay Chandranshuh, Gurneet Wahan and Ritik Ghansani
(We got this information in a press release).