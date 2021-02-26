Britannia Tiger launches Krunch Khao, Punch Dikhao campaign with Sonu Sood to teach children lessons in self-defense

To take the campaign to the masses, Britannia Tiger Krunch has also collaborated with Udemy – a leading global learning platform. This association will enable youngsters to take special online courses ranging between 40 minutes to 7 hours on the five martial art forms at discounted rates starting from INR 525/-. On registration, the user wins a Rs.150 Udemy voucher that can be redeemed to complete these special courses on martial art forms and more. By logging onto the campaign website and going through the five videos, the kids also stand a chance to get a “Krunch Khao, Punch Dikhao” certificate which they can then download.

So what are you waiting for, Krunch Khao, Punch Dikhao!