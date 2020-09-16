BYJU’S announces its social initiative - ‘Education for All’

Launching the social initiative, Byju Raveendran, Founder & CEO, BYJU’S, said, “This is a really special moment for all of us at BYJU’S. We are unified by the single mission of providing enriching learning experiences to children everywhere and have always believed that there is a huge need to bring about a positive change in education in India by giving back. With ‘Education for All’, we want to ensure that all children get an equal opportunity to learn and are committed to empowering children across the country through our tech-enabled learning programs. We are also happy to have like-minded and renowned partners on this journey as we work to make digital learning accessible by more children.”