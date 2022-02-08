Cashify announces Rashmika Mandanna as their first female brand ambassador

Whereas, the second TVC is based in a family setup, where Rashmika is playing a role of an elder sister and her younger brother comes running to her asking for some cash, to which Rashmika replies "look around there's cash lying in your room". This confuses her brother, and to resolve that Rashmika opens a drawer containing an unused, old phone. She shows another phone lying in the bookshelf and each time she points out to a phone she says "Cashify". All this leads to her showing him a phone pointing towards the Cashify App and then she explains how to go and sell his phone on Cashify to get cash. The ad concludes with the last part of the jingle from the first TVC followed by a similar 15 seconds explainer as shown in the last part of the first film.