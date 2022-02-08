Cashify announces Rashmika Mandanna as their first female brand ambassador

Unveils company’s first multilingual campaign across four vernacular languages.
Cashify, India’s leading re-commerce marketplace, proudly announces the appointment of the South Indian film superstar Rashmika Mandanna as their brand ambassador. Having worked in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada film industries, Rashmika is renowned as a pan India youth icon. Cashify is excited to work together with Rashmika to expand the company’s presence in South India. The two year partnership will help Cashify further spread its message of reliability, accessibility, and trustworthiness to the youth. Four separate multi-lingual campaigns will be run in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi on TV and across digital platforms.
Cashify has made the entire process of selling your smartphone incredibly quick and effortless through doorstep phone collection and remitting instant payment. This also extends the life of the product and makes it available for people who may not be able to afford first hand products. The environmental benefits of selling your old device also helps India reduce its e-waste carbon footprint.
True to its philosophy of democratizing technology, Cashify is aggressively investing in reaching out to customers to educate them on how to get the best value out of their smartphones and laptops that are lying unused at their homes. Conceptualised and executed by the chennai based ad agency called Mind Your Language! & production house Slingshot, the 35-second creatives use a combination of a melodious jingle, screenplay and eye-catching visuals in the first part followed by a clear messaging to introduce consumers with the ease and convenience of selling old/used mobile phones to Cashify and get instant payment, in the second part.
Rashmika will be seen endorsing the brand with two TVCs in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and a few other languages will follow their release. The first TVC has a very catchy jingle called the "Fy Fy" song. Rashmika, through this TVC, delivers a message of asking people not to waste their old phones by keeping them unused in their drawers & almirahs. Rather a better way is to sell them to Cashify and get paid instantly. A very pepped up teal color set, the brand color of Cashify, was built for this brand film with Rashmika looking extremely graceful and charming, where she is shown singing the Fy Fy jingle with well-choreographed moves. And the film concludes with Rashmika explaining about how to sell your old phones using the Cashify App.
Whereas, the second TVC is based in a family setup, where Rashmika is playing a role of an elder sister and her younger brother comes running to her asking for some cash, to which Rashmika replies "look around there's cash lying in your room". This confuses her brother, and to resolve that Rashmika opens a drawer containing an unused, old phone. She shows another phone lying in the bookshelf and each time she points out to a phone she says "Cashify". All this leads to her showing him a phone pointing towards the Cashify App and then she explains how to go and sell his phone on Cashify to get cash. The ad concludes with the last part of the jingle from the first TVC followed by a similar 15 seconds explainer as shown in the last part of the first film.
The campaign will be released across digital platforms and TV channels by the second week of February 2022. The first phase of the campaign will target the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.
On the announcement Nakul Kumar, Co-founder & COO, Cashify said “It’s an absolute honour to have Rashmika Mandanna on board as our first female brand ambassador. From making her debut in the film industry to conquering it within 5 years, Rashmika is a sheer force of talent. We’re sure this partnership will bring only good tidings for both of us and for that we’re truly thrilled.”
Speaking on the collaboration, Rashmika Mandanna said "I’m really excited to be a part of the Cashify family. In the recent years, Cashify has become almost synonymous with trading off second hand smartphones for cash. I, for one, believe in repurposing and recycling whenever possible. With this collaboration, I hope to contribute some amount of sustainability to our everyday relationship with smartphones and other gadgets.”
Commenting on the campaign, Puneet Arora, Director-Marketing (Brand & Content), Cashify, said, “Working with the ever talented Rajkumar Rao as our first brand ambassador motivated us to further increase our connect with India’s youth. By getting South India’s cherished Rashmika Mandanna as another valuable member of Cashify, we plan to establish Cashify as a brand that’s youthful, ever-evolving and something one can always count on. Establishing long term relationships with such talented actors as our brand ambassadors fills us with joy. This campaign also serves as a fun way to connect with the Indian youth and inform them about the opportunities being provided by Cashify simply by selling their old phones and getting paid instantly. It is a matter of great pride for Cashify to reach out to our vast consumer base in South India in regional languages and continue to grow the Cashify community.”
