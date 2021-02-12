CEAT partners with Edges and Sledges cricket podcast

CEAT tyres, India’s leading tyre manufacturer has partnered with Edges and Sledges, one of the India’s biggest cricketing podcasts. This innovative approach will see CEAT messaging seamlessly integrated in the upcoming podcasts and will enable CEAT to engage with the wider cricket community.

Edges & Sledges is created and hosted by Ashwin Garg, Dhananjaya Chak (DJ) and Varun Garg. The three hosts are hardcore cricket fans living in Singapore, London and the USA. Edges & Sledges is where they come together to talk about the week’s biggest cricket stories. New episodes release every week and are distributed over the host of audio streaming platforms like IVM Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Saavn, Google podcasts etc.

Speaking about this association, Mr. Amit Tolani, CMO, CEAT Limtied said, “We are proud to associate with Edges and Sledges. Podcast as a medium is very engaging and reaches out to a wide customer base. The engagement of the listeners is extremely high. At CEAT, we are always on a lookout to explore new mediums and this is one of those partnerships in that direction. Also, CEAT is a global brand and because of the massive reach that podcasts have internationally, we will be reaching out to the newer audiences as well.

Edges and sledges is perhaps one of the most exciting podcasts in the field of cricket and given our brands association with Cricket over the last 25 years, we see this a natural fit. We hope this long-standing partnership continues to evolve going forward.”

The partnership with Edges and Sledges continues the long-term association of the brand with cricket. The association started with CEAT Cricket Rating Awards and has grown stronger with Strategic Time out Sponsorship in IPL and bat endorsement deals with cricket stars like Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Mayank Agarwal and Harmanpreet Kaur to name a few.