Cinthol launches new TVC for its iconic brand Cinthol Original

Sharing his thoughts on the new film, Mr. Sunil Kataria, CEO – India & SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), said, “Cinthol is among the iconic brands that we have at Godrej Consumer and the Cinthol Original soap enjoys a very strong affinity with its consumers in South India. 2020 has made market innovations happen at a rapid speed, made us reinvent our strategies, shoot campaigns at home, be more agile and execute new product launches within months. With this new and improved approach, we wanted to come out with something that would help connect with our stakeholders in a meaningful manner, so, for this new TVC, we have re-defined protection which is the core brand value. The film helps to convey the brand’s core proposition and we are optimistic that our audience will enjoy it too.”